Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali set new ODI partnership record for Pakistan
KARACHI – Pakistan Women’s opening pair – Sidra Amin and Muneeba Ali – set a new record by building highest ODI partnership for Pakistan while playing against Sri Lank in second ODI match in Karachi.
The two sharp players were involved in a 158-run partnership which comfortably beat the previous best of 96 between Javeria Khan and Nahida Khan against England at Kuala Lumpur in 2019.
The left-handed Muneeba registered the second fifty of her ODI career. She was dismissed by Oshadi Ranasinghe for 56 off 100 balls (three fours).
Sidra reached the second century of her career on the 137th ball of her innings. The seasoned batter who had scored 76 in the first match produced another dazzling display to dominate the Sri Lankan attack.
Sidra went past her previous best of 104 and was just 10 runs shy of Pakistan’s all-time highest ODI score (133 by Javeria Khan) when she was dismissed for 123 (150 ball, 11 fours).
Pakistan have won the ODI series 2-0 as Sidra Amin’s career best century and skilful bowling by Ghulam Fatima thrashed Sri Lanka in second match by 79 runs on Friday.
