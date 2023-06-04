Search

Pakistan

CJP Bandial okays allowance for Supreme Court employees

Web Desk 11:14 AM | 4 Jun, 2023
CJP Bandial okays allowance for Supreme Court employees
ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has given his approval for the revised Special Judicial Allowance (SJA) for employees of the Supreme Court.

Following this approval, starting from May 1, 2023, the Supreme Court workers (BPS-1-22) will be eligible to receive the allowance, which is equivalent to one initial basic pay of the 2022 Pay Scales.

The notification, dated May 31, 2023, issued by the SC deputy registrar (Admin), states, “In continuation with the notification of the same number dated 07.02.2023, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, exercising powers in accordance with the Finance Division’s (Expenditure Wing) O.M.No.F.1(5)R.12/81 dated November 24, 1993, read with Rule 4 of the Supreme Court Establishment Service Rules, 2015, has decided to unfreeze the Special Judicial Allowance. This allowance was previously applicable at one initial basic pay of the 2017 Pay Scales for the employees (BPS 1-22) of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. They are now permitted to receive the revised Special Judicial Allowance, effective from 01.05.2023, at one initial basic pay of the 2022 Pay Scales.”

Furthermore, the statement issued by the SC deputy registrar (Admin) mentions that the employees of the apex court will continue to receive the revised Special Judicial Allowance, equivalent to three initial basic pays of the 2022 Pay Scales. This level of allowance will remain frozen until further notice, and the necessary expenditure will be covered by the court’s approved budget grant.

The notification concludes, “This has been issued with the approval of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.”

Regarding the perks and salaries of the CJP, it is worth noting that the CJP receives the highest salary, followed by supreme court judges and the president. The prime minister’s salary is even lower than that of ministers and federal secretaries.

Last month, data provided to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealed that the CJP receives a salary of Rs1,527,399, which is significantly higher than that of the prime minister and the president.

In addition to the salary, the CJP is provided with a government residence, a bulletproof car, and a 1800cc car. Other perks include 600 liters of petrol, unlimited utility facilities, a monthly house rent of Rs98,000, and a daily allowance of Rs8,000.

CJP Bandial okays allowance for Supreme Court employees

11:14 AM | 4 Jun, 2023

