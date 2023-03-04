Search

‘Software update’: Rowdy youth cries inconsolably after being held for hurling threats at traffic police (VIDEO)

Web Desk 07:42 PM | 4 Mar, 2023
GUJRANWALA – A young man in Punjab has landed him in hot waters after he hurled abuses and threats at traffic officers.

The incident was reportedly held in Gujranwala, the city of wrestlers in Punjab, where a furious young man hurled abuses at on-duty officers who filmed him and later got the help of patrolling squad to 'update his software'. He was stopped for riding his two-wheeler without helmet – a violation that attracts a penalty.

After being stopped, the man started using foul language as he nearly attacked the cops, while passersby gathered as witnesses. Some of them also filmed him with his father, who looked mad too, during a heated exchange with traffic wardens.

After being refused to escape from the spot, the young man was brought to the local police station, where officials reportedly informed him about the legal consequences against his behaviour.

As the clip progressed, the young man can be seen asking for mercy. “I swear to my parents, I’ll not repeat it,” he can be heard saying. Before ending the clip, the once charged man even offered to touch the feet of traffic cops involved in the incident.

The viral clip soon went viral, sparking different reactions from social media users. Here’s how people reacted:

