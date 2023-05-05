'Good news' for Matric, Inter students securing 33pc marks in theory papers

Matric and Intermediate students obtaining 33 percent marks in their theory papers will automatically pass their practical exams, according to a new policy made by the education boards in Punjab.
However, the official confirmation of this policy is awaited.
Previously, it was mandatory for the students, even for those who performed well in their theory exams, to pass their practical exams. Those failing in practical exams were required to take the theory and practical exam again.
According to the official sources, the decision was made on the basis of a study conducted by the education boards in Punjab. The new policy will take effect after the 2023 annual review.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.9
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,600 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs177,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,798.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Karachi
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Quetta
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Attock
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Multan
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
