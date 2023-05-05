'Good news' for Matric, Inter students securing 33pc marks in theory papers

Matric and Intermediate students obtaining 33 percent marks in their theory papers will automatically pass their practical exams, according to a new policy made by the education boards in Punjab.

However, the official confirmation of this policy is awaited.

Previously, it was mandatory for the students, even for those who performed well in their theory exams, to pass their practical exams. Those failing in practical exams were required to take the theory and practical exam again.

According to the official sources, the decision was made on the basis of a study conducted by the education boards in Punjab. The new policy will take effect after the 2023 annual review.