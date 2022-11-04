Punjab Police fail to register FIR against assassination attempt on Imran Khan
Share
LAHORE – A First investigation Report (FIA) against assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan could not be registered despite lapse of over 24 hours after the incident occurred near Wazirabad.
An armed man opened fire during PTI’s long march, leaving Imran Khan and 14 others injured, and one citizen dead. The 70-year-old politician received bullets in his right legs and he underwent medical procedure at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore. His health condition is said to be stable.
As per the law, a public hospital makes a medico-legal report when it receives a case of firing incident and later police registered FIR in light of the report.
As the Khan was taken to a private hospital instead of a public health facility, the medico-legal report could not be made, causing delay in FIR registration.
The investigation teams collected 11 shells of bullets from the crime scene, saying nine of them were fired from a pistol while two were fired from a big rifle.
They said that bullets fired from the pistol hit the containers while the two were fired from the container.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has raised objections over delay in registration of FIR against the incident, adding: “Maybe they (PTI) are trying to register the FIR as per their wishes,”.
Violent protests erupt in Lahore, Karachi, ... 06:04 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers are holding protests in various cities across the country ...
- Mohammad Nabi resigns after Afghanistan eliminated from T20 World Cup ...08:35 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
- Türkiye, Egypt and UAE condemn attack on Imran Khan07:56 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan Japan Diplomatic 70th Anniversary Celebration Day to be held ...07:49 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
- Marie Stopes Society treats over 13,000 flood victims in KP07:30 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
- Defiant Imran Khan vows to march on Islamabad as soon as he recovers ...07:23 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
- Ali Zafar, Elon Musk discuss how to make Twitter better than TikTok04:22 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
- Ali Junejo wins Honourable Mention Award for 'Joyland'03:24 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
- Amber Heard deletes Twitter account after Elon Musk's takeover02:59 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022