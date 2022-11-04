Punjab Police fail to register FIR against assassination attempt on Imran Khan

07:21 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Punjab Police fail to register FIR against assassination attempt on Imran Khan
Source: File Photo
Share

LAHORE – A First investigation Report (FIA) against assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan could not be registered despite lapse of over 24 hours after the incident occurred near Wazirabad.

An armed man opened fire during PTI’s long march, leaving Imran Khan and 14 others injured, and one citizen dead. The 70-year-old politician received bullets in his right legs and he underwent medical procedure at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore. His health condition is said to be stable.

As per the law, a public hospital makes a medico-legal report when it receives a case of firing incident and later police registered FIR in light of the report.

As the Khan was taken to a private hospital instead of a public health facility, the medico-legal report could not be made, causing delay in FIR registration.

The investigation teams collected 11 shells of bullets from the crime scene, saying nine of them were fired from a pistol while two were fired from a big rifle.

They said that bullets fired from the pistol hit the containers while the two were fired from the container.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has raised objections over delay in registration of FIR against the incident, adding: “Maybe they (PTI) are trying to register the FIR as per their wishes,”.

Violent protests erupt in Lahore, Karachi, ... 06:04 PM | 4 Nov, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers are holding protests in various cities across the country ...

More From This Category
Türkiye, Egypt and UAE condemn attack on Imran ...
07:56 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
More facts emerge as police interrogate suspect ...
06:53 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Marie Stopes Society treats over 13,000 flood ...
07:30 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Defiant Imran Khan vows to march on Islamabad as ...
07:23 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Iran, Qatar condemn gun attack on ex-Pakistan PM ...
01:33 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
UN, OIC, KSA condemn assassination attempt on ...
12:59 PM | 4 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
FBR freezes Meesha Shafi’s bank accounts
04:46 PM | 4 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr