Maryam Nawaz 'met an Indian at Khokhar Palace', claims PM Imran's special aide

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) interim president Maryam Nawaz secretly met an Indian national in Lahore, in an effort to "expose Sharifs' links with India".

Gill also revealed that the government was well aware of Nawaz Sharif's secret meetings in a foreign country's embassy in London and one of his son's meeting three Indian nationals in a hotel last week for getting NRO.

رانا صاحب پوچھ رہے ہیں تو بتا دیتا ہوں۔میری اطلاع کے مطابق ایک انڈین کے ساتھ جو ملاقات ہوئی وہ کھوکھر پیلس میں ہوئی۔ پریس کانفرنس کے بعد وہ اسی جگہ پر رکی رہیں۔ سگنل ملنے پر وہاں سے نکل کر سیدھی کھوکھر پیلس پہنچیں۔ رانا صاحب آپ شہباز شریف کے ساتھ ہیں وہ آپکو یہ نہیں بتائیں گی۔ https://t.co/XD43zSGeUZ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) October 4, 2020

The PM's special aide said that the deposed PM was confidant that anti-Pakistan international establishment and Indian dominated world media would back him to support his narrative against state institutions.

He said that the narrative of Nawaz Sharif was disowned even by some top leaders and majority of category-B workers of his party.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, the SAPM advised the PML-N workers to disassociate themselves from the Modi's narrative of their leadership and come back to issue based political dialogue.

He categorically stated that no NRO would be issued at the cost of anti-state narrative and money laundering.