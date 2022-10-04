Top spymasters included in PM House audio leaks probe team

08:23 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Top spymasters included in PM House audio leaks probe team
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The heads of the spy agencies – the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) – were included in a high-level committee formed on Tuesday to investigate the audio tapes leaked from the Prime Minister House.

The developments comes days after audio of incumbent PM Shehbaz Sharif and former premier Imran Khan were leaked online, sending shockwaves across the country and flaring up the political turbulence.  

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division said that the committee will be headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, adding that Director-General of the ISI and IB have been included in it.

Federal ministers Sherry Rehman, Asad Mehmood, Aminul Haque, and Azam Nazeer Tarrarm, Cabinet Division's secretary, National Telecommunication and Information Security Board's secretary, and technical experts from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Federal Investigation Agency, and ISI will also be part of the team.

Another audio of Imran Khan on US cipher leaked ... 02:52 PM | 30 Sep, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Another audio clip of former prime minister Imran Khan was leaked on Friday in which he can be heard ...

The high-powered committee has been directed to review the investigation into the recent cyber security breach from all aspects. It has been given seven days to recommend measures to plug loopholes in the system.

The group will also revisit the existing e-safety and cyber security procedures; broadly evaluate the existing capacity and vulnerabilities of government departments; reassess the risks associated with various electronic gadgets, and suggest measures to develop the resilience of government offices against cyber-attacks within 15 days, Geo News cited the notification as saying.

The committee has also been asked to present short and medium-term recommendations for ensuring safety of the sensitive data and improving information technology environment of important ministries and offices of strategic importance in the next 15 days.

"[The committee will] prepare a draft legal framework for developing a robust and secure cyber ecosystem that ensures seamless cyber security of government offices," the notification said.

Alleged audio leak of PM Shehbaz reveals request ... 10:29 AM | 25 Sep, 2022

ISLAMABAD – A leaked phone call allegedly between Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a government ...

More From This Category
Farmers end week-long protest in Islamabad on ...
09:35 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Stranded Pakistanis return home as Iran reopens ...
09:11 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
ECP rejects Sindh request to delay LG polls
08:45 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Woman’s shirt ripped off in front of son for ...
07:20 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Peshawar ...
06:49 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Pakistani forces kill four terrorists in Tank ...
06:07 PM | 4 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Muneeb Butt and Komal Meer gear up for new TV project
08:04 PM | 4 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr