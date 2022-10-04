Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Peshawar convoy attack
Share
RAWALPINDI – Two Pakistani soldiers were martyred after terrorists targeted a military convoy in general area Hassan Khel, Peshawar district.
ISPR in a statement said that the troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaged and killed three terrorists. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.
The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, it said.
Lance Naik Muhammad Pannah of Pakistan Army and Sepoy Shamas Ullah of Frontier Constabulary embraced martyrdom while fighting against terrorists.
Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the military’s media wing said.
Pakistani forces kill four terrorists in Tank ... 06:07 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Security troops killed four terrorists during intense exchange of fire in general area Tank, said ...
- Farmers end week-long protest in Islamabad on govt's assurances09:35 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
- Stranded Pakistanis return home as Iran reopens Taftan border after ...09:11 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
-
- Top spymasters included in PM House audio leaks probe team08:23 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
-
- Hira Tareen treats fans with beach photos07:43 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
- Anoushey Ashraf’s new beach video goes viral04:55 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
- 'Jo Tu Na Mila x Habibi Mashup' – Asim Azhar releases new song with ...06:15 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022