Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Peshawar convoy attack

RAWALPINDI – Two Pakistani soldiers were martyred after terrorists targeted a military convoy in general area Hassan Khel, Peshawar district.

ISPR in a statement said that the troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaged and killed three terrorists. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, it said.

Lance Naik Muhammad Pannah of Pakistan Army and Sepoy Shamas Ullah of Frontier Constabulary embraced martyrdom while fighting against terrorists.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the military’s media wing said.