Woman’s shirt ripped off in front of son for damaging house lawn in Lahore

07:20 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Woman’s shirt ripped off in front of son for damaging house lawn in Lahore
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video
Share

LAHORE – A woman in the Punjab’s capital city was brutally tortured and her clothes were ripped off by family members of an influential person for allegedly damaging a lawn in front of their house.

The horrifying incident occurred in Muslim Town area of the city and its video was shared on social media by users, demanding police to take action against the suspects.

A woman, as it could be seen in the video, is being dragged out of a house, with her torn shirt, and her helpless minor son is trying to save her mother. The boy was also beaten up by the family.

https://mobile.twitter.com/simranshafqat/status/1577224193384464386

At that time, some passersby intervened and provide a piece of cloth to the victim to cover up her body, with some slamming the family for its violent behavior.

https://mobile.twitter.com/OfficialDPRPP/status/1577233851168219137

As the video went viral on social media, the IG office has taken notice and ordered the Lahore police to take stern action against the suspects.

Boy stripped naked, tortured by transgender ... 01:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022

LAHORE – A youth was tortured and stripped naked by a group of transgender persons in an area of Punjab’s ...

More From This Category
Farmers end week-long protest in Islamabad on ...
09:35 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Stranded Pakistanis return home as Iran reopens ...
09:11 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
ECP rejects Sindh request to delay LG polls
08:45 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Top spymasters included in PM House audio leaks ...
08:23 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Peshawar ...
06:49 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Pakistani forces kill four terrorists in Tank ...
06:07 PM | 4 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Muneeb Butt and Komal Meer gear up for new TV project
08:04 PM | 4 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr