Woman’s shirt ripped off in front of son for damaging house lawn in Lahore

LAHORE – A woman in the Punjab’s capital city was brutally tortured and her clothes were ripped off by family members of an influential person for allegedly damaging a lawn in front of their house.

The horrifying incident occurred in Muslim Town area of the city and its video was shared on social media by users, demanding police to take action against the suspects.

A woman, as it could be seen in the video, is being dragged out of a house, with her torn shirt, and her helpless minor son is trying to save her mother. The boy was also beaten up by the family.

https://mobile.twitter.com/simranshafqat/status/1577224193384464386

At that time, some passersby intervened and provide a piece of cloth to the victim to cover up her body, with some slamming the family for its violent behavior.

https://mobile.twitter.com/OfficialDPRPP/status/1577233851168219137

As the video went viral on social media, the IG office has taken notice and ordered the Lahore police to take stern action against the suspects.