Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to Rs15,500 (Check new rates here)

Pakistani bike manufacturer Yamaha has increased their prices for the fifth time.

The new prices will be effective from today (September 4) and as per the price list issued by the automobile giant, the price of its top-selling unit, YBR-125, has been jacked up to Rs.315,000 with an increase of Rs15,000.

The price of other bikes of the company, YB-125Z, has been increased by 13,500, and the new rate stands at Rs286,500 while price of YB-125Z DX saw a hike of Rs14,500.

YBR-125G (Matte Dark Gray) will now cost Rs. 331,000 compared to the old rate of Rs. 315,500.

The motorcycle manufacturer did not specify a reason for the hike. Despite the spiraling prices top brands including Honda, Suzuki, and Yamaha sold hundreds of thousands of units in previous years.

Ministry of Industries and Production earlier claimed that Pakistan’s bike industry has achieved over 90 percent localization and many structural and mechanical components are made in country.