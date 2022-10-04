Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s PDA-filled picture invites trolls

KARACHI – One of the popular Pakistani celebrity couples, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, enjoy the limelight more often than any other celebrity couple.

Husband Yasir is also known for his outspoken personality, which sometimes lands Badshah Begum actor in trouble.

This time the duo can be seen cozying up to each other in new pictures which left many social media users shocked. Their loved-up snap, in which Yasir can be seen holding his wife in arms, did not settle well with keyboard warriors who trolled the couple to keep things intimate between them.

“Baby bolta hun toh Sach hi samajh lia lol. Gher pe kabir aur bahar yeh, Cooli number 1”, Yasir wrote in one of the posts on social media.

Some of his co-workers hailed their bond while netizens rapped the couple over their PDA-filled moments.

The majority of the demeaning comments pinpointed that it's inappropriate for the couple to share such moments publicly.

Despite garnering mixed reactions, Yasir and Iqra never shy away from dropping bold pictures from their private life which is either adored by the fans or labelled vulgar.