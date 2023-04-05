PakSuzuki announces another hike in #carprices

KARACHI – Pak Suzuki Motor has revised up prices of its vehicles for the fourth time in 2023 as rupee dropped to record low against the US dollar in the interbank market amid delay in IMF bailout package.

The auto giant has increasing the prices of various models by up to Rs235,000 with effect from April 6, 2023.

The price of its most famous model Alto has witnessed an increase of Rs107,000 to reach Rs2,251,000, while Wagon R VXR is now available at Rs3,214,000 after an increase of Rs152,000.

Similarly, the price of Cultus VXR went up by Rs178,000 to reach Rs3,718,000, while Swift GL M/T's new price is Rs4,256,000, and Bolan VX's Rs1,940 ,000.

The worsening economic crisis has badly affected the auto sector as the country’s auto sector with some of the companies halting the production due to import restrictions.

Earlier this year, Honda and Toyota also announced price hike for their cars and SUVs.