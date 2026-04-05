Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s Nephew Imad Siddiqui murdered during Carjacking bid in Texas

TEXAS – Imad Siddiqui, 18-year-old nephew of famous incarcerated scientist Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, was shot dead in Houston, Texas.

The horrifying attack unfolded in Alton, where unknown assailants targeted Imad during carjacking and fled the scene in a Chrysler vehicle, leaving the community in shock.

Authorities revealed that CCTV footage helped identify the suspects, and Pasadena Police Department is in full pursuit, conducting raids at multiple locations in a desperate bid to bring the killers to justice.

Imad’s funeral prayer is scheduled for today after Zuhr prayer at Sabreen Mosque, where a massive turnout of locals is expected. This tragic incident has sent waves of grief across the city, igniting calls for swift justice and heightened security.

For the unvsersed, Dr Aafia Siddiqui is serving 86-year prison sentence in US for attempted murder and other crimes. Born in 1972, she studied in the U.S., earning a BS from MIT and a Ph.D. in Neuroscience. Accused of being an al-Qaeda courier and financier, she was arrested in Ghazni, Afghanistan, after a controversial incident in custody where she allegedly fired at U.S. personnel.

Her trial and conviction sparked massive protests in Pakistan, while in the US, Dr Aafia was considered a high-security risk. several Pakistani leaders, pledged to push for her release, but US authorities are unwilling for any relief.