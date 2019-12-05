Kate Middleton sends thank you note to Pakistani designer Maheen Khan

LAHORE- Kate Middleton's outfits, during her Pakistan tour, were the talk of the town, or the world, to be exact. Staying true to her style, Kate stunned onlookers each time she came out in public.

Middleton donned outfits by several local brands and designersduring her tour but Maheen Khan was clearly the winning choice.

Pakistani designer Maheen Khan revealed that sales of her collection have boosted since the Duchess was pictured in her outfits during the royals highly-anticipated trip to Pakistan in October.

“It is fabulous. I get orders everyday online,” Maheen told BBC, while she was in the UK for Pakistan Fashion Week.

Maheen said customers ask her to make the exact outfits as Kate Middleton’s. The duchess also sent Maheen a thank you letter for dressing her during the couple’s trip to Pakistan.

“Thank you so much for all your help ahead of my tour to Pakistan. I am so grateful to you and your team for designing such a wonderful selection to choose from – although having so many beautiful things did make decision making a little more difficult,” Kate wrote in the letter.

“I really enjoyed wearing both of your outfits and the trousers were a great fit too. So thank you for all your time and effort you put into everything.” The Duchess continued, “We thoroughly enjoyed our visit, everyone was so welcoming and it was lovely to have the chance to meet you in person at the spectacular Pakistan Monument. I am sorry it was so short. Thank you once again, this comes with my warmest thanks and best wishes.”

The Royals also sent a heartfelt letter to Elan’s creative director, Khadijah Shah.

