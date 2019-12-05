Pakistan judo team depart for Nepal to compete at South Asian Games 2019
ISLAMABAD – A 12-member Pakistan judo outfit flew out to Nepal on Thursday to take part in the ongoing 13th South Asian Games 2019.
The four-day judo contests of the prestigious sports event will commence on Saturday in Kathmandu, said a press release issued by Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF).
Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association, Syed Aqil Shah along with Pakistan Sports Board and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association officials saw off the team.
President of PJF, Colonel Junaid Alam has instructed national judokas to contest at the event with their full potential. He expressed the optimism that the judokas would live up to the billing by claiming maximum medals.
