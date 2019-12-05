Shamshad Akhtar removed as special assistant to PM
Web Desk
07:55 PM | 5 Dec, 2019
Shamshad Akhtar removed as special assistant to PM
Share

ISLAMABAD - Special assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shamshad Akhtar has been removed from her post.

Akhtar was appointed as special assistant of PM on public -private partnership; but now she has been removed from the post, according to a notification issued by Cabinet division.

Shamshad Akhtar is a Pakistani development economist, diplomat and intellectual who served as the caretaker Finance Minister of Pakistan in 2018.

Prior to that, she served as the 14th Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, the first woman to assume this position. She also served as a senior adviser to Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon and as Vice-President of the World Bank.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr