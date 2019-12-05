Zayn Malik, Malala Yousafzai collaborate to help provide education
Malala tells Zayn he's headed in the 'right direction'

The widely sought-after singer and songwriter Zayn Malik is using his star power to bring about a change in the world as he joins hands with another one of Pakistan’s shining star, Malala Yousafzai .
Recently, the former member of One Direction, turned to Instagram to announce his collaboration with the young activist for female education.
The video posted on his social media started off with the message, “Her community thinks educating girls brings nothing more than shame. Afsana wants #NothingMore than to go to school. Donate to Malala fund and help every girl learn and lead.”

This week I read Aisha's story on Assembly, Malala Fund's digital publication for girls. Aisha escaped Boko Haram and was separated from her family — but now she's safe and back in school thanks to help from @MalalaFund. Today on #DayoftheGirl, I want you to read Aisha's story too and recognise girls' determination to get an education and create a better future.
“Girls want #NothingMore than education, opportunity and equality,” the video further added. "Click the link in bio to see how you can help and learn about the Malala Fund,” he captioned the post tagging Malala .
The Nobel Laureate also Retweeted his post, throwing in a bit of a reference to his past band. “You’re headed in the right direction,” she tweeted.
You’re headed in the right Direction 🙏💜 https://t.co/0k0T4oBUpa— Malala (@Malala) December 3, 2019


