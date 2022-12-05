Hungary announces Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship for Pakistani students (Here's how to apply)
Web Desk
01:49 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
Hungary announces Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship for Pakistani students (Here's how to apply)
ISLAMABAD – Hungary has announced scholarships for Pakistani students for 2023-24 by collaborating with Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The scholarship aims to provide opportunities to eligible candidates to get bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees at the leading universities in the Central European country.

A post shared by HEC said the commission invites applications from Pakistani nationals for Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program (2023-24) for Bachelor's, One-Tier Master's, Master's, and Ph.D. studies.

Applicants need to apply through Stipendium Hungaricum and the Higher Education Commission portals. 

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants need to submit certificates/transcripts/degrees attested by relevant authorities such as HEC and IBCC during registration. IELTS/TOEFL scores are a must.

Pre-requisites include a medical certificate to ensure that the applicant is not carrying any contagious disease.

For Bachelor’s, the applicant must be aged between 18-22 and possess HSSC/intermediate or equivalent of bachelor’s and one-tier master’s degrees. For Master’, the applicant must have 16 years of education.

For Doctorate, applicants must not be less than 40 years old and have 18 years of education.

Deadline

16 January 2023 is the last date to apply for Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship

