Kashmir Day: PM Imran addresses special session of AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad
MUZAFFARABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Muzaffarabad today (Wednesday) to address the special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).
According to media details, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Speaker Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir and other high-ranking officials accorded a warm welcome to the premier upon his arrival at the helipad.
Prime Minister Imran Khan was also given a guard of honor by a smartly turned-out contingent of AJK Police at his arrival at AJK Legislative Assembly, where the national anthem of Pakistan was also played on the occasion.
