Pakistan Army pilots get medals for rescuing French mountaineer
Web Desk
10:38 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
RAWALPINDI – A special award ceremony was held on Wednesday to confer medals on the Pakistan Army Aviation pilots, who rescued a French mountaineer from Nanga Parbat two years ago.

Commander of French Joint Force in Indian Ocean Rear Admiral Didier Malterre conferred France National Defence Bronze Medal to brave pilots of Army Aviation who took part in the daring rescue operation.

In January 2018, a French Mountaineer, Miss Elisabeth Revol was stuck at Nanga Parbat and Pakistan Army Aviation pilots rescued the mountaineer on request of French Embassy.

