Two killed, 4 injured in Quetta blast
Share
QUETTA – At least two people were killed and four others injured in a blast in capital city of Balochistan on Friday.
The explosion took place near the commissioner’s office in Quetta, which claims two lives and injured four other persons.
Two vehicles and a truck were also damaged in the blast. A heavy contingent of police reached the spot after the blast and cordoned off the area.
All the injured persons have been shifted to hospital for treatment.
This is the second blast in a day in Balochistan as earlier today at least sixteen people were injured in a blast at hakri road of Sibi.
According to the police, miscreants planted a hand grenade on a motorbike near Luni Chowk, which resulted in injuries to 16 people. The wounded include two minors. All the injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital and the Divisional Headquarter Hospital.
The police added that a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally passed from the area moments before the blast.
At least 16 injured in grenade attack in Sibi 01:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
QUETTA – At least sixteen people have been injured in a blast at Chakri road of Sibi. According to the police, ...
- Two killed, 4 injured in Quetta blast06:05 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
- One Nation One Curriculum06:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
- Biden sticks to defending Saudi Arabia's sovereignty... but Yemen war ...05:37 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and son embark on K2 winter ...04:58 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
- Gauahar Khan slams Indian celebs, targeting their silence on farmers' ...03:48 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
- 'Pathan' gears up for stunt on Burj Khalifa03:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
- Vidhu Vinod Chopra spills the beans on Munna Bhai MBBS 302:40 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021