Hareem Shah scandal: Fawad Ch slaps Mubashir Lucman at Lahore wedding

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has reportedly slapped anchorperson Mubashir Lucman at a wedding ceremony in Lahore, it emerged on Sunday.

The incident occurred following a heated exchange between Chaudhry and Lucman over a scandal involving TikTok star Hareem Shah during the wedding ceremony of Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohisn Laghari’s son.

The anchorperson in a show on his Youtube channel had invited another TV anchor who alleged the minister of having salacious links with Shah and claimed that the TikTok star had inappropriate videos of the minister.

Chauhdry, however, denied the allegation and confronted with Lucman thus slapping him at the event where a numbers of journalists and politicians, including Jahangir Tareen Khan were present.

The PTI bigwig all but confirmed the incident when he retweeted a news story about the slapping incident.

مبشر لقمان جیسے لوگوں کا صحافت سے کوئ تعلق نہیں یہ وہ طوائفیں ہیں جوصحافت میں گھس گئ ہیں، ایسے صحافتی دلالوں کو بے نقاب کرنا سب کا فرض ہے۔ https://t.co/5YQhc8eQMK — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 5, 2020

He wrote that Mubashir Lucman had nothing to do with journalism, adding that such elements should be exposed.

Earlier this year, Chaudhry had also slapped another TV anchor Sami Ibrahim during a wedding ceremony in Faisalabad.