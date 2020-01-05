Hareem Shah scandal: Fawad Ch slaps Mubashir Lucman at Lahore wedding
Web Desk
07:01 PM | 5 Jan, 2020
Hareem Shah scandal: Fawad Ch slaps Mubashir Lucman at Lahore wedding
Share

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has reportedly slapped anchorperson Mubashir Lucman at a wedding ceremony in Lahore, it emerged on Sunday.

The incident occurred following a heated exchange between Chaudhry and Lucman over a scandal involving TikTok star Hareem Shah during the wedding ceremony of Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohisn Laghari’s son.

The anchorperson in a show on his Youtube channel had invited another TV anchor who alleged the minister of having salacious links with Shah and claimed that the TikTok star had inappropriate videos of the minister. 

Chauhdry, however, denied the allegation and confronted with Lucman thus slapping him at the event where a numbers of journalists and politicians, including Jahangir Tareen Khan were present. 

The PTI bigwig all but confirmed the incident when he retweeted a news story about the slapping incident. 

He wrote that Mubashir Lucman had nothing to do with journalism, adding that such elements should be exposed. 

Earlier this year, Chaudhry had also slapped another TV anchor Sami Ibrahim during a wedding ceremony in Faisalabad. 

Fawad Chaudhry named in police complaint for ... 06:03 PM | 15 Jun, 2019

FAISALABAD - Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was named in a complaint after he slapped ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Navy flotilla visits Muscat, Oman as ...
11:09 PM | 5 Jan, 2020
Hareem Shah scandal: Fawad Ch slaps Mubashir ...
07:01 PM | 5 Jan, 2020
Pakistan ready for its role to ensure free, ...
04:26 PM | 5 Jan, 2020
Pakistan will not allow its land to be used ...
04:06 PM | 5 Jan, 2020
Nankana incident condemnable, against my vision; ...
03:29 PM | 5 Jan, 2020
Two coaches of passengers' train derail in Sindh
12:37 PM | 5 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr