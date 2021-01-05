England’s Moeen Ali tests positive for Covid-19 in Sri Lanka
Share
COLOMBO – English cricketer Moeen Ali has tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Sri Lanka.
England's touring party landed in Sri Lanka on Sunday, January 3 ahead of their two-Test series and were tested on arrival.
The ECB have confirmed the result is not a false positive, though Ali is understood to be asymptomatic at this stage.
Official Statement: Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 4, 2021
He will be required to undergo a 10-day period of self-isolation, in line with the Sri Lankan government's quarantine protocols.
An ECB spokesperson said that it was "too early to confirm" whether Ali could play in the first Test, which starts on January 14
Chris Woakes has also entered self-isolation after being deemed a close contact.
How coronavirus affected major sporting events in ... 11:51 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
While sports are a major contributor to economic and social development, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused the most ...
- Six men gang-rape teenager in front of her family in Punjab08:54 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
-
-
- Feroze Khan receives praise from Turkey after Khuda aur Muhabbat 3 ...08:13 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- England’s Moeen Ali tests positive for Covid-19 in Sri Lanka07:52 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- Saba Qamar receives flowers and best wishes from Delhi admirer07:28 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- Sarah Khan responds to trolls after father’s death06:31 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
-
-
-
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani celebrity couples who parted ways in 202007:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2020