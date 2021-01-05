England’s Moeen Ali tests positive for Covid-19 in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO – English cricketer Moeen Ali has tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Sri Lanka.

England's touring party landed in Sri Lanka on Sunday, January 3 ahead of their two-Test series and were tested on arrival.

The ECB have confirmed the result is not a false positive, though Ali is understood to be asymptomatic at this stage.

Official Statement: Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 4, 2021

He will be required to undergo a 10-day period of self-isolation, in line with the Sri Lankan government's quarantine protocols.

An ECB spokesperson said that it was "too early to confirm" whether Ali could play in the first Test, which starts on January 14

Chris Woakes has also entered self-isolation after being deemed a close contact.