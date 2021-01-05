Man risks life for drowning stranger in Chitral (VIDEO)
Web Desk
05:20 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Man risks life for drowning stranger in Chitral (VIDEO)
Share

MINGORA – Proving that not all superheroes wear capes, a youngster risked his life to save an elderly man from drowning in the Chitral River.

Muzaffar, a resident of Chitral, was on his way to work when he heard an aged man calling for help. Muzaffar immediately called his friends to rescue the man.

Without wasting any time the man had slipped and moved near the bank of the river.

The location where the viral video was shot is near Drosh.

It can be seen in the video that he tied himself to a rope and pulled the old man out of the river. A number of his friends helped him in the rescue operation, the rescued man has been sent back home and is doing fine now.

This is just another heart-warming example in which a young man risks his life to save a stranger.

Karachi woman jumps off four-storey building ... 11:27 AM | 3 Jan, 2021

KARACHI – A woman jumped off from a four-storey building along with her two-year-old daughter in Gulshan Iqbal ...

More From This Category
Top Pakistani commanders review security ...
06:08 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
REVEALED: The true story behind marriage of ...
06:20 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Two policemen booked for 'fake encounter' in ...
05:41 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Bank Al Habib chairman dies in London
03:42 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Pakistan welcomes normalisation of ties between ...
02:58 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
Pakistan top court orders restoration of ...
02:15 PM | 5 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan responds to trolls after father’s death
06:31 PM | 5 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr