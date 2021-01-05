Man risks life for drowning stranger in Chitral (VIDEO)
MINGORA – Proving that not all superheroes wear capes, a youngster risked his life to save an elderly man from drowning in the Chitral River.
Muzaffar, a resident of Chitral, was on his way to work when he heard an aged man calling for help. Muzaffar immediately called his friends to rescue the man.
Without wasting any time the man had slipped and moved near the bank of the river.
The location where the viral video was shot is near Drosh.
It can be seen in the video that he tied himself to a rope and pulled the old man out of the river. A number of his friends helped him in the rescue operation, the rescued man has been sent back home and is doing fine now.
This is just another heart-warming example in which a young man risks his life to save a stranger.
