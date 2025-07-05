Death toll in Karachi building collapse reaches 14 as rescue efforts underway

KARACHI – Death toll in collapse of a multi-storey building in an area of Karachi has surged to 14 while efforts are underway to rescue those who are still trapped under the rubble.

The tragic incident unfolded in the Baghdadi area of Lyari on Friday morning as a five-storey residential building collapsed. At least nine others were injured in the incident.

Rescue operations are ongoing amid concerns that 25 to 30 individuals may still be trapped beneath the rubble. Rescue teams reached the site shortly after the collapse and began operations despite facing communication challenges due to disrupted mobile signals in the area.

Officials from the rescue services confirmed that six families were residing in the building. Heavy machinery is currently being used to clear the debris. Adjacent buildings—a two-storey and a seven-storey structure—have also been evacuated as a precaution.

Each floor of the collapsed building reportedly had three separate living portions. Authorities revealed that the structure had been declared unsafe three years ago. Despite official warnings, neither the residents vacated the premises nor did the concerned authorities take action to enforce the evacuation.

Power and gas supplies to the affected building have been disconnected to ensure safety during the rescue efforts.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi stated that the rescue operation may take up to 24 hours to complete. He urged residents of other unsafe buildings to relocate voluntarily, emphasizing that forced evictions are not feasible without legal procedures.

He also announced plans to meet with the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to address concerns around illegal constructions in the city.

Deputy Commissioner South Karachi, Javed Khoso, said that notices had been issued to the residents of the building in 2022, 2023, and 2024. He also confirmed the formation of a review team to inspect dangerous structures. Out of 107 identified hazardous buildings in the area, 21 have been marked as high-risk, with 14 already evacuated.

Authorities cautioned against assigning blame prematurely, stating that a detailed investigation would determine responsibility for the tragedy.