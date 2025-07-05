Pakistan, West Indies set for ODIs after T20 request rejected

LAHORE – The upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series between Pakistan and the West Indies will take place as originally scheduled, despite Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) request to convert the series into a T20 format.

The West Indies Cricket Board has rejected the proposal, confirming that the matches will be played in the ODI format as planned.

In preparation for the series, the West Indies Cricket Board has begun ticket sales for both the ODI and T20 series.

Tickets for the T20 matches—set to be held in Florida, USA—are priced at $25 and $30. Meanwhile, tickets for the ODI matches are available online for $5 and $8. Fans can purchase tickets through the official website of the West Indies Cricket Board.

The T20 series is scheduled to begin on July 31 in Florida, with the second and third matches taking place on August 2 and August 3, respectively.

Following the T20 series, the ODI leg will be hosted in Trinidad and Tobago. The matches are set for August 8, 10, and 12.

Both teams are expected to field competitive squads, with these matches serving as key preparation ahead of upcoming international commitments.