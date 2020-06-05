Meghan Markle speaks out about ‘Black Lives Matter’
Meghan Markle has joined people calling for justice following the killing of George Floyd.
In a graduation speech to her former high school, Immaculate Heart in Los Angeles, the former senior royal called George Floyd’s death a “senseless act of racism” and added that “black lives matter.”
She released the full speech to outlets, where she openly addressed the recent worldwide civil unrest, shared her personal experience witnessing the 1992 Los Angeles riots, and her high expectations for the graduating class to stand united so that racial injustice and police brutality can be ended.
"I wasn't sure what I could say to you," she began in her speech. "I wanted to say the right thing. And I was really nervous that I wouldn’t, or that it would get picked apart, and I realized—the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing. Because George Floyd's life mattered, and Breonna Taylor's life mattered, and Philando Castile's life mattered, and Tamir Rice's life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we don't know. Stephon Clark. His life mattered."
"You get to be part of rebuilding," she further added in her speech. "And I know sometimes people say how many times do we need to rebuild? Well, you know, we are going to rebuild and rebuild and rebuild until it is rebuilt. Because when the foundation is broken, so are we."
She also felt disappointed that the current graduating class had to witness history repeat itself almost after two decades. “That’s something that you should have an understanding of — but an understanding of as a history lesson, not as your reality,” she said.
