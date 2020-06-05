Pakistan’s ex-health minister tests positive for coronavirus
Web Desk
06:42 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Pakistan’s ex-health minister tests positive for coronavirus
Share

Gujranwala: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Saira Afzal Tarar has tested positive for coronavirus as county has seen record spike in cases in single day.

The former health minister took the test as she was feeling not well for past two days. Today, her test result came back positive.

The two-time former member of the National Assembly has self-isolated himself.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 89,249 as country recorded over 4,800 cases on Friday, according to government data.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 1,838, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 31,198 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 607, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 575 and 500 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 51 deaths; Islamabad, 38; Gilgit Baltistan, 12; and Azad Kashmir, 7.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).

More From This Category
Governor House doctor arrested on charges of ...
11:57 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Jahangir Tareen responds to speculations about ...
11:28 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Sindh Governor Ismail donates plasma for COVID-19 ...
10:14 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
PM stresses anti-coronavirus SOPs to avert tough ...
08:48 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
'I was raped by Rehman Mailk,' alleges US blogger ...
07:54 PM | 5 Jun, 2020
Pakistan Navy to make all out efforts for ...
06:58 PM | 5 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kanye West donates $2 million, establishes college fund for George Floyd's daughter
08:24 PM | 5 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr