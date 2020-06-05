Pakistan’s ex-health minister tests positive for coronavirus
Gujranwala: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Saira Afzal Tarar has tested positive for coronavirus as county has seen record spike in cases in single day.
The former health minister took the test as she was feeling not well for past two days. Today, her test result came back positive.
The two-time former member of the National Assembly has self-isolated himself.
The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 89,249 as country recorded over 4,800 cases on Friday, according to government data.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 1,838, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 31,198 patients have fully recovered.
Punjab has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 607, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 575 and 500 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 51 deaths; Islamabad, 38; Gilgit Baltistan, 12; and Azad Kashmir, 7.
The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).
