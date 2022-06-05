Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral
02:40 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
Share
Bollywood dance queen Nora Fatehi has left her fans swooned with killer dance moves.
In new viral video, the Dilbar girl can be seen flaunting her dance skills during a rehearsal for Iffa Awards 2022. Indian actor Shahid Kapoor is also seen in the video.
Nora is known for sharing her bold photos and videos with her fans. She is gearing up for her performance in Iffa Awards.
View this post on Instagram
Recently, Nora shared a video to celebrate 40 million followers on Instagram.
Nora Fatehi shares bold video to mark 40 million ... 06:40 PM | 26 May, 2022
Bollywood's dance and glam diva Nora Fatehi has been stealing hearts with her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer dance ...
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
-
- Security beefed up around Bani Gala as Imran Khan likely to return ...02:00 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Olympian Talha Talib’s bike stolen in Gujranwala01:27 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
- PM Shehbaz calls for grand dialogue to get Pakistan out of crisis12:48 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold photos set internet on fire11:00 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Sidhu Moosewala's murder: Suspected killers caught on CCTV10:24 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022