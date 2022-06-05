Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral
Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral
Bollywood dance queen Nora Fatehi has left her fans swooned with killer dance moves.

In new viral video, the Dilbar girl can be seen flaunting her dance skills during a rehearsal for Iffa Awards 2022. Indian actor Shahid Kapoor is also seen in the video.

Nora is known for sharing her bold photos and videos with her fans. She is gearing up for her performance in Iffa Awards.

Recently, Nora shared a video to celebrate 40 million followers on Instagram.

Nora Fatehi shares bold video to mark 40 million ... 06:40 PM | 26 May, 2022

Bollywood's dance and glam diva Nora Fatehi has been stealing hearts with her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer dance ...

