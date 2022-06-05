Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral

Bollywood dance queen Nora Fatehi has left her fans swooned with killer dance moves.

In new viral video, the Dilbar girl can be seen flaunting her dance skills during a rehearsal for Iffa Awards 2022. Indian actor Shahid Kapoor is also seen in the video.

Nora is known for sharing her bold photos and videos with her fans. She is gearing up for her performance in Iffa Awards.

Recently, Nora shared a video to celebrate 40 million followers on Instagram.