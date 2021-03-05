Adele and Simon Konecki finalise their divorce after two years
Share
Adele is rather tight-lipped when it comes to discussing her private life publicly.
The 32-year-old English singer has now officialy finalised her divorce from longtime beau Simon Konecki, nearly two years after her split.
It was reported that the singer was forced to employ negotiators to split her £140million ($190million) fortune during the court proceedings.
The former couple submitted a "judgement package" in the previous month where they "opted to determine rights to community property and debts through mediation".
Adele and Simon's split was originally amicable, they had to use a third party in order to draw out certain terms to their settlement.
The majority of the arguments arose on the singer's fortune which included their impressive £34.7m ($47.4m) property.
Adele-Simon's unique romance ended on a bittersweet note as the couple stated in April 2019 that they were going their separate ways.
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West 03:55 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
Kimye fans were left utterly heartbroken as the news of Kim Kardashian filing for divorce from rapper Kanye West ...
- Zarb-e-Hadeed – COAS Bajwa visits field training area in Cholistan ...09:25 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
-
-
- Saudi Arabia shoots down Houthi bomber drone08:30 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
- Opposition boycotts NA session on PM Imran’s confidence vote08:09 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
-
- 'Slumdog Millionaire' – Indian actor accused of sexual assault04:30 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
-
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021