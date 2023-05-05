Search

Pakistan

Maj Gen Rahat Naseem Ahmed promoted to Lt Gen rank 

01:28 PM | 5 May, 2023
Maj Gen Rahat Naseem Ahmed promoted to Lt Gen rank 
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has promoted Major General Rahat Naseem Ahmed to the rank of lieutenant general. 

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said he has been appointed as the president of the National Defence University (NDU).

The newly-promoted Lt. General Rahat Naseem Ahmed will replace outgoing Lt. General Nauman Mehmood, who will retire from service this month.

Profile of Lt. General Rahat Naseem Ahmed

Lt. General Rahat Naseem was commissioned on 5 September 1990 in the first Battalion, the Frontier Force Regiment. He is a graduate of Command and Staff College Quetta, College Interarmees de Defense, France, and National Defense University Islamabad.

During his career, he remained on various command, staff and instructional appointments. He commanded his parent unit in Malir and Multan cantonments, an infantry brigade in North Waziristan and Khyber agencies, and an infantry division at Bahawalpur, and served as Inspector General Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (North).

He served as Brigade Major of an independent infantry brigade group, DAPS (V), in the Vice Chief of Army Staff Secretariat and Chief of Staff 2 Corps.

Lt. Gen Naseem Ahmed remained on the faculty of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, School of Armour and Mechanized Warfare Nowshera, Command & Staff College Quetta and the National Defense University Islamabad.

He has also served in Force Command Northern areas (Indus Sector) and United Nations Mission in Bosnia.

DG ISPR among 12 Pakistan Army officers promoted to Lieutenant General rank

Pakistan

ISPR says Gen (retd) Bajwa’s ‘combat worthiness’ statement quoted out of context

10:45 AM | 28 Apr, 2023

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir receives Guard of Honour at PLA headquarters during China visit

11:32 AM | 26 Apr, 2023

Did Imran Khan really dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies on Gen Bajwa's advice?

09:38 PM | 24 Apr, 2023

Will NADRA reveal names of masterminds who leaked data of Gen Asim's family?

06:00 PM | 2 Apr, 2023

Gen Bajwa wanted cordial ties with India, says Imran Khan

06:30 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

'Imran Khan good at making stories,' report quotes Gen (r) Bajwa as saying

10:42 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Maj Gen Rahat Naseem Ahmed promoted to Lt Gen rank 

01:28 PM | 5 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 5, 2023

08:35 AM | 5 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.75 288.65
Euro EUR 313.1 316.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.1 360.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 78.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.85 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 188.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.2
China Yuan CNY 41.04 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 5, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs226,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Karachi PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Islamabad PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Peshawar PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Quetta PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Sialkot PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Attock PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Gujranwala PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Jehlum PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Multan PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Bahawalpur PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Gujrat PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Nawabshah PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Chakwal PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Hyderabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Nowshehra PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Sargodha PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Faisalabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Mirpur PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: