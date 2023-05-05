Maj Gen Rahat Naseem Ahmed promoted to Lt Gen rank 

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has promoted Major General Rahat Naseem Ahmed to the rank of lieutenant general.
The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said he has been appointed as the president of the National Defence University (NDU).
The newly-promoted Lt. General Rahat Naseem Ahmed will replace outgoing Lt. General Nauman Mehmood, who will retire from service this month.
Profile of Lt. General Rahat Naseem Ahmed
Lt. General Rahat Naseem was commissioned on 5 September 1990 in the first Battalion, the Frontier Force Regiment. He is a graduate of Command and Staff College Quetta, College Interarmees de Defense, France, and National Defense University Islamabad.
During his career, he remained on various command, staff and instructional appointments. He commanded his parent unit in Malir and Multan cantonments, an infantry brigade in North Waziristan and Khyber agencies, and an infantry division at Bahawalpur, and served as Inspector General Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (North).
He served as Brigade Major of an independent infantry brigade group, DAPS (V), in the Vice Chief of Army Staff Secretariat and Chief of Staff 2 Corps.
Lt. Gen Naseem Ahmed remained on the faculty of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, School of Armour and Mechanized Warfare Nowshera, Command & Staff College Quetta and the National Defense University Islamabad.
He has also served in Force Command Northern areas (Indus Sector) and United Nations Mission in Bosnia.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|313.1
|316.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.1
|360.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|78.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.85
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs226,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Karachi
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Quetta
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Attock
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Multan
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
