Maj Gen Rahat Naseem Ahmed promoted to Lt Gen rank 

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has promoted Major General Rahat Naseem Ahmed to the rank of lieutenant general.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said he has been appointed as the president of the National Defence University (NDU).

The newly-promoted Lt. General Rahat Naseem Ahmed will replace outgoing Lt. General Nauman Mehmood, who will retire from service this month.

Profile of Lt. General Rahat Naseem Ahmed

Lt. General Rahat Naseem was commissioned on 5 September 1990 in the first Battalion, the Frontier Force Regiment. He is a graduate of Command and Staff College Quetta, College Interarmees de Defense, France, and National Defense University Islamabad.

During his career, he remained on various command, staff and instructional appointments. He commanded his parent unit in Malir and Multan cantonments, an infantry brigade in North Waziristan and Khyber agencies, and an infantry division at Bahawalpur, and served as Inspector General Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (North).

He served as Brigade Major of an independent infantry brigade group, DAPS (V), in the Vice Chief of Army Staff Secretariat and Chief of Staff 2 Corps.

Lt. Gen Naseem Ahmed remained on the faculty of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, School of Armour and Mechanized Warfare Nowshera, Command & Staff College Quetta and the National Defense University Islamabad.

He has also served in Force Command Northern areas (Indus Sector) and United Nations Mission in Bosnia.