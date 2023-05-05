Pakistan to witness first penumbral lunar eclipse tonight

KARACHI – The world will witness the first penumbral lunar eclipse of the year on the night of May 5 and 6. This is a phenomenon, which happens when the moon is covered by Earth's lighter or outermost shadow and is typically challenging to see.

Lunar eclipses happen when Earth is between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the moon's surface. They make for an interesting skywatching target because they can only occur during a full moon.

Pakistan's PMD has confirmed that the phenomena will occur tonight and be visible in a number of locations throughout the world, including Pakistan.

The various lunar eclipse phases will take place at:

Penumbral Eclipse begins at 8:14pm PST on May 5

Greatest Eclipse will occur at 22:23pm PST on May 5

Penumbral Eclipse ends at 12:32am PST on May 6

