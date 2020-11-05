Seems like Pakistan is not the only one to have a monopoly on 'interesting' elections: Mehwish Hayat

US presidential election race remains in the balance as counting continues.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is catching up to President Donald Trump in the battleground and in the tenebrosity of a pandemic and a race like no other, the entire world, including Pakistan, is anxious to know the final results.

Just like everyone else, actor Mehwish Hayat also took to Twitter to weight in her opinion on the matter.

"When America sneezes, the world catches a cold.” Was dismayed to learn from friends that areas in major cities are being boarded up expecting civil unrest. A real sense of deja vu! Seems we are not the only ones who have a monopoly on "interesting" elections. #USElection2020 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) November 4, 2020

Sharing a quote on the ramifications of America's political condition on the entire world, Hayat said, "When America sneezes, the world catches a cold.”

She added, "Was dismayed to learn from friends that areas in major cities are being boarded up expecting civil unrest."

The 'JPNA' star concluded her post by comparing the current US elections to Pakistani elections and said," A real sense of deja vu! Seems we are not the only ones who have a monopoly on 'interesting' elections. Let's see who gets the keys to the White House for the next four years. Any thoughts on who it should be?"

