Afghan governor survives suicide attack; 8 dead, 30 inujured
KABUL – The governor of Afghanistan's eastern province of Laghman, Rahmatullah Yarmal, was slightly injured in the blast targeting his convoy, spokesman Assadullah Dawlatzai said on Monday.
According to Afghanistan's 1TV news broadcaster, the blast resulted in eight fatalities and 30 injuries.
Tareq Arian, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said that four civilians and four of Yarmal’s bodyguards were killed. The wounded included 28 civilians and two other guards.
No radical group operating in the country has taken responsibility for the attack so far.
Both the militant groups, Daesh and the Taliban, are active in the area have carried out attacks in the past against Afghan government representatives, national security and defence personnel, and civilians.
