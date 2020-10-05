Afghan governor survives suicide attack; 8 dead, 30 inujured
Web Desk
02:11 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Afghan governor survives suicide attack; 8 dead, 30 inujured
Share

KABUL – The governor of Afghanistan's eastern province of Laghman, Rahmatullah Yarmal, was slightly injured in the blast targeting his convoy, spokesman Assadullah Dawlatzai said on Monday.

According to Afghanistan's 1TV news broadcaster, the blast resulted in eight fatalities and 30 injuries.

Tareq Arian, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said that four civilians and four of Yarmal’s bodyguards were killed. The wounded included 28 civilians and two other guards.

No radical group operating in the country has taken responsibility for the attack so far.

Both the militant groups, Daesh and the Taliban, are active in the area have carried out attacks in the past against Afghan government representatives, national security and defence personnel, and civilians.

More From This Category
Trump administration to sharply limit ...
05:35 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
New York to impose new shutdowns in coronavirus ...
05:31 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Kyrgyzstan prime minister resigns amid violent ...
09:21 AM | 7 Oct, 2020
Twitter flags Trump’s post over misleading ...
09:49 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
India trying to change IIOJ&K demography by ...
06:36 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
Maldives ex-vice president gets 20 years for ...
02:56 PM | 6 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Imran Ashraf expresses gratitude over receiving nomination in HUM awards for ‘Ranjha ...
03:11 PM | 7 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr