11:18 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
Ayesha Omar sparkles in an emerald saree at a recent fashion show
Ayesha Omar has always been the IT girl of fashion. 

From turning heads in dramatic gowns at the red carpet to glitzy jumpsuits while hosting events, the ‘BulBulay’ star knows exactly how to dress for every occasion, but there ain’t no one who can rock sarees like the starlet.

The actress recently made an appearance at a fashion show in Karachi and stole the spotlight from everyone else in a uniquely embellished emerald saree by Elàn.

Daring to show a little skin, Ayesha had us drooling over her sultry look. 

Her sleek bun, smokey eyes and nude lips went perfectly with her gorgeous saree.

Omar never fails to impress us with her impeccable style and here are a few other of her saree looks that you can seek inspiration from:

