Pakistan marks World Teachers' Day 2020
ISLAMABAD – The World Teachers' Day 2020 is being observed throughout the Pakistan and the world on Monday.
This year's theme for the day is “Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Re-imagining the Future”.
This time the celebration of World Teacher's Day 2020 will be held virtually and it will be stressed over a week from October 5 to October 12.
World Teachers' Day is celebrated every year since 1994 commemorating the anniversary of adoption of 1966 International Labour Organization and UNSECO recommendations of concerning the status of teachers.
World Teachers' Day is co-convened in partnership with International Labour Organization, UNESCO and Education International.
The Day is celebrated to pay tribute to the teachers, express love for teachers as they play pivotal role in character and nation building.
