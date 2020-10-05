CSS 2021 online registration in Pakistan kicks off

ISLAMABAD – The registration for the Central Superior Examinations (CSS) has begun online across the country. The last date for submission of applications is November 3, 2020, Daily Pakistan has learnt, on Monday.

Applicants are required to submit a hard copy of the application form along with required documents to FPSC headquarters well before November 13, 2020.

Late submitted and incomplete documents will be rejected.

The CSS examinations will commence from February 18, 2021, in 19 cities including Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, DI Khan, Faisalabad, Gilgit, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Larkana, Multan, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Sukkur simultaneously.

The holding of examination in a city mentioned above is subject to the availability of a sufficient number of candidates wishing to appear in an exam from that particular city.

All males and females including special persons holding at least a second Division Bachelor’s degree and aged between 21 to 30 years are eligible.

A 2 years age relaxation is given in special cases.

The cut-off date for determining the eligibility of the candidate in terms of age, qualification, domicile, etc, is December 31, 2020.

Each candidate is required to deposit an examination fee of Rs. 2.200/- on or before November 3, 2020, in the nearest Govt Treasury State Bank of Pakistan National Bank of Pakistan under the account head “C02101-Organs of State Exam Fee (FPSC Receipt).

Forms can be downloaded from www.f­psc.gov.