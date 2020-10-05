Pakistan President Alvi visits Kuwait to condole Emir Al-Sabah's death
10:07 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi is visiting Kuwait on Monday to offer condolences over the sad demise of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The President will meet the new Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and convey the profound sympathies and condolences of the leadership, Government and people of Pakistan.
The late Emir was a sincere and trusted friend of Pakistan and under his leadership bilateral cooperation achieved a new level.
His efforts in the bilateral context and for regional peace and stability will be remembered, for a long time to come.
- Trump’s Press Secretary Kayleigh tests positive for Covid-1910:29 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
- Azad Kashmir PM booked in sedition case; Imran Khan unhappy09:57 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
- PDM announces revised schedule of rallies against PTI govt07:58 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
-
- Army officers who live in Askari housing society barred from using ...07:20 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
- Ertugrul star Burçin Abdullah sings Atif Aslam's ‘Musafir’03:12 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
- Adnan Sidiqqui follows Imran Khan’s recommendation to read Elif ...02:18 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asked to take action against Mehwish Hayat's latest TV ...02:44 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020