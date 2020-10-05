Pakistan President Alvi visits Kuwait to condole Emir Al-Sabah's death
Web Desk
10:07 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi is visiting Kuwait on Monday to offer condolences over the sad demise of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The President will meet the new Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and convey the profound sympathies and condolences of the leadership, Government and people of Pakistan.

The late Emir was a sincere and trusted friend of Pakistan and under his leadership bilateral cooperation achieved a new level.

His efforts in the bilateral context and for regional peace and stability will be remembered, for a long time to come.

