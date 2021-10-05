Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 October 2021
08:44 AM | 5 Oct, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 112,400 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,400 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 88,365 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 103,035.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 112,400
|PKR 1,438
|Karachi
|PKR 112,400
|PKR 1,438
|Islamabad
|PKR 112,400
|PKR 1,438
|Peshawar
|PKR 112,400
|PKR 1,438
|Quetta
|PKR 112,400
|PKR 1,438
|Sialkot
|PKR 112,400
|PKR 1,438
|Attock
|PKR 112,400
|PKR 1,438
|Gujranwala
|PKR 112,400
|PKR 1,438
|Jehlum
|PKR 112,400
|PKR 1,438
|Multan
|PKR 112,400
|PKR 1,438
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 112,400
|PKR 1,438
|Gujrat
|PKR 112,400
|PKR 1,438
|Nawabshah
|PKR 112,400
|PKR 1,438
|Chakwal
|PKR 112,400
|PKR 1,438
|Hyderabad
|PKR 112,400
|PKR 1,438
|Nowshehra
|PKR 112,400
|PKR 1,438
|Sargodha
|PKR 112,400
|PKR 1,438
|Faisalabad
|PKR 112,400
|PKR 1,438
|Mirpur
|PKR 112,400
|PKR 1,438
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 October 202108:44 AM | 5 Oct, 2021
- JATE 2021 – Pakistan-China’s first ever joint military exercise ...10:47 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- OPPO launches OPPO A16 in Pakistan10:23 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- After second dose in Narowal, 'Nawaz Sharif' arrives in Bahawalpur ...10:19 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Shakira, Claudia Schiffer caught up in storm triggered by Pandora ...09:15 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Shakira, Claudia Schiffer caught up in storm triggered by Pandora Papers
09:15 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan confesses to taking drugs for four ...08:20 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Mansha Pasha advises Neelum Muneer to work with co-actors other than ...05:55 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Jannat Mirza gives a 60-second tour of Skardu (VIDEO)05:21 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021