World Teachers Day being observed today in tribute to educators for being catalyst for change

World Teachers Day is being observed today on Thursday to pay tribute to teachers who play crucial role in the development of societies around the world.

This year's theme for the day is "The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage".

UNICEF, Education International (EI) and International Labour Organization (ILO) marked the day to honor and appreciae the contributions and hard work of teachers and educators.

UN chief António Guterres, in a statement, said 44 million additional teachers are still needed worldwide to achieve quality education for everyone, everywhere”.

44 million additional teachers are still needed worldwide to achieve quality education for everyone.



Students, across educational institutions, express love, and respect for their teachers by giving cards, flowers, gifts, or organising special events and cultural programs in schools and colleges.

Teaching requires passion, sheer commitment, and patience as tutors are entrusted with the task of molding students, and instilling knowledge, values, and the capacity to dream.

On October 5, 1994, the first World Teachers’ Day was held. This event has been organized on the same date each year since then. However, local events may be on some other date close to October 5, so that they do not fall during fall (northern hemisphere) or spring (southern hemisphere) school vacations. In 2002, Canada Post issued a postage stamp to commemorate World Teachers’ Day.