Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Updates – 5 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan maintained their bullish run, with the rate of the precious metal soaring by Rs2,100 per tola, reaching Rs409,878, in step with gains in the international market.

The price of 10 grams of gold also rose by Rs1,801, settling at Rs351,404.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs 409,878 Rs 375,375 Rs 358,312 Rs 307,125 Per 1 Gram Rs 35,140 Rs 32,183 Rs 30,720 Rs 26,331 Per 10 Gram Rs 351,404 Rs 321,832 Rs 307,203 Rs 263,317 Per Ounce Rs 995,085 Rs 912,161 Rs 870,69 Rs 746,313 Meanwhile, silver prices also advanced, with one tola trading at Rs4,896, marking a Rs57 increase.

The steady rise in prices reflects the ongoing global uptrend, as the international gold rate climbed to $3,886 per ounce, showing a $21 increase and a $20 premium.

Analysts attribute the rise to continued global economic uncertainty, a weaker dollar, and strong investor demand for safe-haven assets like gold. Market observers expect prices to remain volatile in the coming days amid shifts in international rates and local currency movements.