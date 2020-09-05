Pakistan celebrates Defence Day with revived national spirit
10:24 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Pakistan celebrates Defence Day with revived national spirit
ISLAMABAD – Determined to ward off any aggression against the motherland, the nation holds the annual ‘Defence Day of Pakistan’ celebrations today (Sunday) with a renewed pledge to safeguard its geographical and ideological boundaries in every situation and at all cost.

The historic day of September 6 commemorated with an un-mutilated vigor and enthusiasm, sending a message loud and clear to hostile India that the Pakistani nation and armed forces are fully prepared to frustrate any designs against the country’s sovereignty and integrity.

A number of activities will be held across the country, reaffirming the nation’s resolve not to let anyone cast an evil eye at the homeland, achieved on August 14, 1947 after great sacrifices rendered by Muslims of the sub-continent.

The day was dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the well-being and prosperity of the country, besides 31-gun salute at the federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.

