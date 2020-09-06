Pakistan observes Defence and Martyrs Day today
Share
LAHORE – Pakistani nation marks Defence and Martyrs Day today (Sunday) to pay tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.
It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.
Special prayers were offered after Fajr in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of occupied Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India.
Fateha and Quran Khawani are also being held for the martyrs.
The day dawned with 31-gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.
At an investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Dr. Arif Alvi will confer upon military awards to the officers and soldiers of the armed forces in recognition of their meritorious services to the nation.
A change of guard ceremony on the occasoin of the Defence Day was held at Mazar-i-Quaid in Karachi on Sunday morning.
A contingent of Pakistan Air Force cadets from Asghar Khan Academy assumed the responsibility of guards at the Mazar.
- India issues around 12,44000 domicile certificates in IIOJK till 31st ...01:53 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
- Sea Control By Pakistan Navy in 1965 War01:21 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
- 4000 social media accounts blocked over sharing hate material in ...01:01 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
- Ambassador Munir Akram pays homage to martyrs of motherland on ...12:22 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
- Defense Day: COAS Bajwa lays floral wreath at martyrs' monument10:50 AM | 6 Sep, 2020
- The best 3 saree styles from our favourite celebrities05:26 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
- The 6 best celebrity wedding dresses that will make you want to get ...04:24 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
- Yasir Hussain labels Ertuğrul stars as 'international garbage’03:47 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020