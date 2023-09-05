PM Youth Regional Badminton trials for women to start in Punjab

LAHORE – Kinnaird College for Women, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), is set to launch the ‘Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Regional Badminton Women Trials’ in a move to nurture young badminton talent among women.

“This exciting initiative rolls into action from today (Tuesday) at the District Sports Gymnasium in Sargodha,” said Ammara Rubab, Head of Sports Kinniard College here on Monday. She said that the event aims at scout and develop budding badminton stars from across Punjab, providing them with comprehensive facilities and opportunities to showcase their skills.

The trials will extend over the course of several weeks, covering seven different locations throughout the region, she asserted. The trials will be held at Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Multan, Faisalabad and Lahore.

Ammara said during these trials, talented young women will have the chance to demonstrate their badminton prowess, with an eye on potential future success in the sport. The collaborative effort between Kinnaird College and HEC underscores their commitment to fostering sporting talent and promoting gender equality in sports,” said KC Sports Head.

She said that exciting venture promises to invigorate the badminton scene in Punjab, offering a platform for young women to excel in the sport and contribute to the nation’s sporting achievements. “As these trials unfold, they will help in uncovering the next generation of badminton champions in Pakistan.”