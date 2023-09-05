SC to announce 'short and sweet' verdict in NAB amendments case soon

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday reserved its verdict on petition challenging amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAB) approved by the then PDM-led government.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Mansoor and Justice Ijazul Ahsan wrapped up the hearing on the petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

PTI lawyer Khawaja Harris, government lawyers and other parties submitted their arguments in the case related to the National Accountability (Amendment) Act, 2022.

During today’s hearing, the top judge announced that the apex court would announce a "short and sweet" verdict soon.

