Lahore Jinnah Hospital doctor steals patient's kidney after luring him to treatment on health card

LAHORE – A doctor working at the Jinnah Hospital in the Punjab capital allegedly stole a kidney of a patient after luring him to treatment on the government-issued health card.
The victim, who hails from Burewala, told a media outlet that he had visited the medical facility in July this year to treatment of abdominal pain when Dr Zafar Sultan and a person named Mustaq took him to their home on the pretext of checkup.
He claimed that the suspects kept him in a home belonged to a person named Zahree for four days after treatment. They also told him that he had received a discount of Rs20,000 due to health card.
“When I returned home and went to a doctor for follow-up, he revealed that one of my kidneys has been removed,” he said.
Umar Farid said he filed a case against the suspects but police arrested one of them but later released him. He urged the authorities to provide him justice.
Meanwhile, police said the victim had sold the kidney to the doctor, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 5, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|333.65
|Euro
|EUR
|355
|359
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|416.9
|421
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|91.2
|92
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.7
|88.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|813.77
|821.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.14
|42.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.24
|44.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|992.22
|1001.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.87
|183.87
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|794.68
|802.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237.6
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|345.45
|347.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,3000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs186,494 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 217,523.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Karachi
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Quetta
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Attock
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Multan
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
