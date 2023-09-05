Lahore Jinnah Hospital doctor steals patient's kidney after luring him to treatment on health card

LAHORE – A doctor working at the Jinnah Hospital in the Punjab capital allegedly stole a kidney of a patient after luring him to treatment on the government-issued health card.

The victim, who hails from Burewala, told a media outlet that he had visited the medical facility in July this year to treatment of abdominal pain when Dr Zafar Sultan and a person named Mustaq took him to their home on the pretext of checkup.

He claimed that the suspects kept him in a home belonged to a person named Zahree for four days after treatment. They also told him that he had received a discount of Rs20,000 due to health card.

“When I returned home and went to a doctor for follow-up, he revealed that one of my kidneys has been removed,” he said.

Umar Farid said he filed a case against the suspects but police arrested one of them but later released him. He urged the authorities to provide him justice.

Meanwhile, police said the victim had sold the kidney to the doctor, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.