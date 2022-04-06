Buzdar responds to corruption allegations after Bushra Bibi's friend Farah Jamil ‘flees’ Pakistan

LAHORE – Former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has junked all corruption allegations leveled by sacked governor Chaudhry Sarwar and estranged PTI politician Aleem Khan who accused a friend of PM’s wife Farah Khan of raking millions in transfers and postings across the province.

In a series of tweets, the PTI leader said he denies fabricated allegations leveled by Aleem Khan, Chaudhry Sarwar, and other members of the Opposition and denounce the allegations saying there is no proof of these claims.

Lambasting opposition for making baseless accusations against first lady Bushra Bibi and Farah Khan, Buzdar said all postings were made on merit and its habit of opposition to make baseless allegations.

اللہ کے فضل سے اپنےساڑھے تین سال میں پنجاب میں ایمانداری سےڈلیور کیا



بغیر کسی ثبوت آپ گھریلو خواتین خاتون اول ہوں یا فرح خان، ان پر الزامات لگاتے ہیں۔

مقصد صرف ایک کہ کسی طرح سےعمران خان پر تنقید کر سکیں- آپ ناکام ہوں گےکیونکہ عمران خان کی ایمانداری پر کوئی انگلی نہیں اٹھا سکتا! — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) April 6, 2022

Buzdar, who tendered his resignation after the opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against him, said PML-N has yet to prove a single corruption scandal against him, he also demanded opposition leaders to bring proof to their claims.

Buzdar responded to a new controversy involving the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan and her close aide Farah Jamil, who left Pakistan amid serious allegations of corruption.

Farah Jamil Gujjar left for Dubai on the day of the dissolution of the National Assembly in the wake of the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan while her husband already left the country.

Amid the political turmoil, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also alleged that Farah received a huge sum of bribes for getting officers transferred and posted according to their choice, calling her the ‘mother of all scandals’.