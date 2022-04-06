Rangers called in Lahore as political parties on path of collision over election of new Punjab CM

Web Desk
10:39 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
LAHORE – Rangers have been called in the provincial capital Lahore as the PTI alliance and the opposition members are on a path of clash over the election of the new Punjab Chief Minister.

Reports in local media said the political situation in the country’s most populous region turned eventful when the deputy speaker reviewed his earlier order of delaying the Assembly’s session for 10 days and announced it would take place as per the previous schedule.

Amid the threat of violence, Rangers have been called for two weeks to deter any eventuality. Punjab government issued a notification which cited that Rangers personnel will be deployed for security in the provincial capital for 15 days.

The notification also warned, saying anyone found playing havoc with the city’s peace would be taken into custody. People creating law and order situation could be held under 16 Section of Maintenance of Public Order, it reads.

Amid confusion over a Punjab Assembly session to elect the new chief minister, joint opposition parties called a mock session at a private hotel and elected PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz as the new ‘chief minister’ of the province.

Daughter of deposed PM and party Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif also attended the session to express solidarity with her cousin Hamza and other provincial lawmakers supporting him on the chief minister’s vote.

The recent development comes hours after the provincial assembly received two no-trust motions against Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while PTI also submitted another no-confidence against its own Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

