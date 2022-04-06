Rangers called in Lahore as political parties on path of collision over election of new Punjab CM
Hamza Shehbaz ‘elected as Punjab CM’ with 199 votes in opposition symbolic session
Share
LAHORE – Rangers have been called in the provincial capital Lahore as the PTI alliance and the opposition members are on a path of clash over the election of the new Punjab Chief Minister.
Reports in local media said the political situation in the country’s most populous region turned eventful when the deputy speaker reviewed his earlier order of delaying the Assembly’s session for 10 days and announced it would take place as per the previous schedule.
Amid the threat of violence, Rangers have been called for two weeks to deter any eventuality. Punjab government issued a notification which cited that Rangers personnel will be deployed for security in the provincial capital for 15 days.
The notification also warned, saying anyone found playing havoc with the city’s peace would be taken into custody. People creating law and order situation could be held under 16 Section of Maintenance of Public Order, it reads.
Amid confusion over a Punjab Assembly session to elect the new chief minister, joint opposition parties called a mock session at a private hotel and elected PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz as the new ‘chief minister’ of the province.
حمزہ شہبازشریف 199 ووٹ لیکر وزیراعلٰی پنجاب منتخب pic.twitter.com/tgzIEKWeh2— PML(N) (@pmln_org) April 6, 2022
Daughter of deposed PM and party Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif also attended the session to express solidarity with her cousin Hamza and other provincial lawmakers supporting him on the chief minister’s vote.
Punjab Assembly in limbo over CM vote session as ... 12:40 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
LAHORE – Political crisis in Punjab took a new turn on Wednesday after difference erupted over the schedule of a ...
The recent development comes hours after the provincial assembly received two no-trust motions against Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while PTI also submitted another no-confidence against its own Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Babar Azam retains top spot, Imam jumps to 3rd in latest ICC ODI ...11:37 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Shehbaz rejects proposal of former chief justice Gulzar as caretaker ...11:00 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Rangers called in Lahore as political parties on path of collision ...10:39 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
- India hardens stance on Russian aggression after civilian killings in ...10:14 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
-
- Urwa Hocane gets candid about her role in popular drama serial ...09:25 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Falak Shabir wins hearts as new video with daughter Alyana goes viral05:43 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Shahid Afridi pens a lovely birthday wish for Shaheen Shah Afridi04:46 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022