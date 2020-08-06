Huge fire breaks out in UAE's Ajman market

DUBAI - A huge fire broke out at a market in the UAE’s Ajman on Wednesday evening. Police confirmed there were no casualties.

However, the blazing video went viral on social media.

Yesterday the explosion in Beirut and today in UAE a huge fire broke out in a market located in the city of #Ajman. Pray for the safety of everyone there. ???? pic.twitter.com/42WJLsGLzN — سعدیہ مغل (@_ApkiBehn) August 5, 2020

A Day After The Explosion In #Beirut Huge Fire Breaks Out In #Ajman Market Of UAE ???????? Ya Allah Reham ???????? pic.twitter.com/xeOQT3M4ug — BLACKIAA (@FaizyyyyyX) August 5, 2020

According to Gulf News, the fire broke out in Ajman’s new industrial area at around 6:30pm UAE time. The fire was controlled by the civil defence teams from Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain.

On social media, people drew comparisons between the blaze and the massive blast in Beirut on Tuesday that killed over 100 people and injured thousands of others.