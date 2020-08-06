Huge fire breaks out in UAE's Ajman market
Web Desk
09:28 AM | 6 Aug, 2020
DUBAI - A huge fire broke out at a market in the UAE’s Ajman on Wednesday evening. Police confirmed there were no casualties.

However, the blazing video went viral on social media.

According to Gulf News, the fire broke out in Ajman’s new industrial area at around 6:30pm UAE time. The fire was controlled by the civil defence teams from Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain.

On social media, people drew comparisons between the blaze and the massive blast in Beirut on Tuesday that killed over 100 people and injured thousands of others.

