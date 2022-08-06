DG ISPR denies Pakistan’s role in US drone strike that killed top al-Qaeda leader

11:35 AM | 6 Aug, 2022
DG ISPR denies Pakistan’s role in US drone strike that killed top al-Qaeda leader
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan military has rejected the speculations that country’s land or airspace was used in the US drone strike that killed top al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan last week.

Al-Zawahiri’s killing served biggest blow to the outlawed group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in US military action in Abbottabad in 2011.

In response to speculations that the US drone used Pakistani airspace, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar categorically stated on Thursday that the South Asian country had no involvement in the incident.

On Friday, Inter Services Public Relations Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar endorsed the foreign office’s statement.

Talking to private news channel, the top military spokesperson said that no one should have any doubt that Pakistani land was used fort the attack.

Asking people to stay away from social media speculations as enemy countries triggered such situation to exploit it in their favours.

There is no need to discuss the matter further as it will not only harm the country but also nation. 

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in US ... 10:04 AM | 2 Aug, 2022

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden confirmed the killing of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone ...

More From This Category
'MALPAK IV' – Pakistan, Malaysia hold joint ...
01:31 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
Hungary's top commander meets CJCSC Gen Nadeem ...
01:02 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
President Alvi breaks silence on speculations ...
12:13 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
Pakistan reports 673 Covid cases, zero death in ...
09:11 AM | 6 Aug, 2022
Pakistani wrestler Zaman Anwar wins silver medal ...
12:32 AM | 6 Aug, 2022
Silver medal for Pakistan's Inam Butt at ...
11:13 PM | 5 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jerdoni's sales up by 380% after Imran Khan spotted wearing white polo in meeting with ...
10:37 PM | 5 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr